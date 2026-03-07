Parents of Indian students in Iran met officials seeking urgent evacuation amid reports of blasts. While authorities are exploring routes via Armenia, parents and student bodies like AIMSA are demanding a direct evacuation by the Indian government.

Parents Plead for Urgent Evacuation

Parents of Indian students currently studying in Iran met with the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir on Saturday, seeking urgent intervention for the safe return of their children According to the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), the Commissioner assured them that authorities are actively addressing the matter, but cautioned that the process may take time.

Some parents also approached the Kashmir Press Colony, demanding that the Government of India directly manage the evacuation to ensure safety. They highlighted that several countries, including Azerbaijan, have already evacuated their citizens.

Students Report Dangerous Conditions

Students in Shiraz reported continuous blasts near local hospitals and the passport office on Friday, and were advised to remain underground for safety. As per the release, students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences also stated that Qom has been considered a red-alert area, as explosions were reportedly heard there as well.

Diplomatic Efforts and Evacuation Preferences

Calls from students in Urmia and Qom indicate that the Indian Embassy has requested lists of those willing to travel via Armenia. However, many students prefer that the evacuation be directly arranged by the Embassy of India in Iran.

Mohammad Momin Khan, National Representative of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), met Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran to India, urging him to facilitate the safe return of Indian citizens. AIMSA and concerned parents have urged the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate the evacuation of Indian students at the earliest.

At the same time, they expressed trust in the Government of India and hope that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.