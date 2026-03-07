In a major breakthrough for Telangana's anti-Naxal operations, 130 CPI (Maoist) cadres surrendered before CM Revanth Reddy, handing over 124 weapons, including AK-47s and INSAS rifles, many of which were looted from police forces.

In a significant breakthrough in Telangana's anti-Naxal operations, 130 cadres of the CPI (Maoist) surrendered on Saturday, handing over 124 weapons to the police, including INSAS and AK-47s rifles, many of which had been looted earlier from police forces, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said on Saturday.

"130 cadres of the CPI (Maoist) party surrendered today. They handed over 124 weapons to the police, including INSAS and AK-47 rifles. All these weapons were looted from the police force. This is a major success for the government and the Telangana Police Force," Reddy told reporters here.

Details of the Surrender

The surrender programme took place in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad.

According to officials, those who surrendered included three State Committee members, one Regional Committee member, ten Divisional Committee members, 46 Area Committee members, and 70 other party members.

The surrendered Maoists handed over 124 weapons to the police, including 1 INSAS LMG rifle, 31 AK-47 rifles, 21 INSAS rifles, 20 SLR rifles, 18 .303 rifles, and 33 other weapons.

CM Appeals for Peace, Promises Rehabilitation

Addressing a press conference after the surrender programme, the Chief Minister appealed to top Maoist leaders, including Central Committee member Ganapati, to surrender, join mainstream life and actively participate in the reconstruction of Telangana. He also congratulated the surrendered cadres for responding to the state government's call and choosing to join mainstream life.

Revanth Reddy said the government is ready to revoke cases registered against the Naxalites within the purview of law. If required, the state government will also constitute a committee to review the pending cases.

"The State Government is sympathetic towards the Naxalites and is ready to address their issues," the Chief Minister said. He further stated that the government is considering a financial rehabilitation package for the surrendered Maoists, and a decision will be taken soon. The state government is also prepared to provide better medical care, housing and financial assistance to the surrendered cadres. The Union Government has already given freedom to the state government to extend such support to those who return to normal life.

Referring to proposals made by surrendered Maoist leaders, including Devji and Damodar, the Chief Minister said the matter has already been brought to the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed hope that the surrendered cadres would bring people's issues to the notice of the government through democratic means in the future.

'Ballot is More Powerful Than a Bullet'

Emphasising that dialogue is the only solution, Revanth Reddy said problems can be resolved through democratic processes.

"Ballot is more powerful than a bullet in solving problems. India strongly believes in addressing challenges through peaceful means," he said, recalling how Mahatma Gandhi led the country to independence through non-violent struggle. "Violence cannot solve every problem. Let us resolve issues democratically," the Chief Minister added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of Telangana Police officials who convinced the Maoists to surrender by assuring them of rehabilitation and a chance to lead a peaceful life. (ANI)