A family in Kasaragod got the shock of their lives when they opened a drawer that had been shut for two weeks. Inside, they found a rat snake, but the real surprise was a gold ring stuck tightly around its body.

KASARAGOD: Imagine opening a drawer after a couple of weeks and finding a snake inside... wearing a gold ring! This isn't a movie plot; this is exactly what happened at Ravi's house in Adoor, Kasaragod. The family was left both scared and curious after finding a rat snake, locally known as 'cherra', trapped inside a table drawer. To make things even more bizarre, a gold ring that was kept in the drawer was stuck around the snake's body. The incident took place on Wednesday morning.

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Here's what happened.

The family is currently building a new house, so they've been storing their belongings in a temporary shed nearby. The homeowner, Ravi, was not at home. His wife, Shailaja, needed to get some documents for a bank visit and opened the drawer. That's when she saw a snake's tail among the papers. With children in the house, everyone panicked. Even though they realised it was a non-venomous rat snake, they didn't want to take any chances, especially with the recent rise in snakebite incidents. They immediately shut the drawer and called the Forest Department for help. The department's 'Sarpa' volunteers arrived at the scene promptly.

When they opened the drawer, they found the snake coiled up. After carefully taking it out, they saw the gold ring stuck tightly around its middle. The snake, which was about four feet long, was weak and in distress because of the ring. The volunteers worked patiently to cut the ring off and free the animal.

Ravi later explained the story behind the ring. "It belonged to my late father. After he passed away, we kept it in that drawer for safekeeping," he said. The family believes the snake must have slithered into the drawer and somehow got stuck in the ring. How the snake got into a closed drawer is still a mystery to them. "We were just lucky that nobody got bitten," Shailaja said, relieved.