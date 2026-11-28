Smriti Irani's work on gender equity draws interest in Sydney and Canberra as she highlights the potential for India and Australia to invest in women-led enterprises.

At the Annual Parliamentary Deepawali celebration, former Union Minister Smriti Irani was invited to Parliament House in Canberra as a Guest of Honour. There, she honoured the Indian diaspora for its contributions to Australia and its ongoing role in fostering ties between the two nations.

Irani acknowledged the influence of Australians of Indian descent in public life, industry, and the professions. She emphasised the families and community organisations that preserve cultural ties throughout generations, as well as the entrepreneurs that generate possibilities in both nations. That contribution was given national expression during the Deepawali event at Parliament House.

Irani was invited by her hosts to visit Sydney and Canberra

Irani was greeted to the festivities by Senator Katy Gallagher, Minister of Finance and Minister of Women, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick MP. She was also recognised by the Speaker during Question Time in the House. Irani talked on the contribution of the diaspora to Australian society and the importance of women-led development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda for India in a different interview with Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong.

Irani was invited by her hosts to visit Sydney and Canberra from November 23 to 26, 2026, as part of Australia's Special Visits Program in recognition of her work on women's representation and economic involvement. She met with former prime minister Tony Abbott, lawmakers Andrew Charlton, Julian Hill, and Tim Watts, as well as Minister for Small Business Anne Aly MP.

Irani brought a useful investment question

Irani brought a useful investment question to her discussions in Australia, drawing on her work as the founder of the Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality. She emphasized the opportunity for companies and investors in both nations to establish connections with women-led firms looking for funding to grow, locate business partners, and penetrate each other's industries. She saw this as a chance to strengthen investment relations between Australia and India while enabling more female entrepreneurs to expand their companies internationally.