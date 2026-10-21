Smriti Irani criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the RSS, calling them 'cheap comments' to stay in headlines. She questioned his attitude towards women and said women from all walks of life are insulted by such low-level remarks from the LoP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Smriti Irani on Wednesday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks regarding the RSS, accusing him of making "cheap comments" to stay in the headlines and questioning his attitude towards women.

Speaking to ANI during her visit to the New Delhi Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity on Pandara Road, Irani said, "His (Rahul Gandhi) attitude toward women is clearly evidenced by the way he physically mistreated a female police officer in uniform. If he repeatedly makes such petty remarks, why do you even seek comments from women regarding them? We have a social responsibility: if Rahul Gandhi holds such a regressive perspective toward women, it is our duty to ensure that such an individual is sidelined."

Targeting the Congress, Smriti Irani asserted that women from all walks of life are insulted when such petty, low-level remarks are made by the LoP. "Women in our society are empowered—whether they are members of the BJP or swayamsevikas within the RSS—and, in fact, women from all walks of life are insulted when such petty, low-level remarks are made. It seems that Rahul Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), resorts to such cheap comments simply to stay in the headlines..." she added.

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on RSS

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed that women within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) support his ongoing political fight against the organisation. In a post on X, Gandhi accused the RSS of gender inequality, labelling it an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult." He contrasted the organization's ideology with his own beliefs, which he defined as "Shiva-Shakti." "The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," Gandhi said.

Irani on Vijayadashami

Furthermore, Irani also spoke about the significance of Vijayadashami, describing the festival as a celebration of righteousness, faith and truth. She urged people to follow the path of truth, recognise their svadharma and dedicate themselves to the nation. "The festival of Vijayadashami represents the victory of righteousness, the victory of faith, and the victory of truth. Walk the path of truth and recognize svadharma. The greatest duty is dedication to one’s nation. With that spirit of dedication, protect and nurture your society—this is my earnest request to everyone," she said.

Irani visited the New Delhi Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, which celebrated the 71st year of its 'Sharadotsav' on Pandara Road. She offered prayers at the venue and participated in Sindoor Khela and the Dhunuchi dance during the Vijaya Dashami celebrations. (ANI)