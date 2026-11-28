Rahul Gandhi has fiercely opposed the Centre's 850-seat Lok Sabha expansion, claiming it facilitates gerrymandering and undermines democracy, while urging immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill on existing seats.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Launching an all-out political assault ahead of Monday’s Parliament session, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday branded the Centre’s proposed 850-seat Lok Sabha expansion the "murder of Indian democracy" and a "new escape route" designed to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar redraw India’s electoral map at will. Addressing a press conference in the national capital after a strategy huddle of INDIA bloc floor leaders, Gandhi displayed a point-by-point comparison chart contrasting the Centre’s Delimitation and Women’s Reservation package with the Opposition’s counter-demands, calling for women’s quota to be implemented immediately on the existing 543 seats with an OBC sub-quota, a bipartisan Delimitation Commission, and reliance on the 2027 caste census rather than 2011 figures.

Directly appealing to young voters, Gandhi alleged that the government was using women’s reservation as a pretext to engineer massive gerrymandering on the lines of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. "Their belief is that the Lok Sabha, instead of having 543 members, should have 850 members, and they use this excuse of women's reservation. The women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow. So the question is, why 850? The answer lies in Assam, and it lies in Jammu and Kashmir because when you have 850 seats to play with, the amount of changes that you can make, the amount of redesigning that you can do to the electoral map of India is massive. So this gives the BJP space to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage, will allow them to weaken the representation of communities who are opposed to them, and allows them to target specific opposition leaders," Gandhi said.

Targeting the structure of the proposed Delimitation Commission, he accused the ruling dispensation of capturing the panel. "Gen Z, please remember this number. This number represents the murder of Indian democracy, 850. The idea is to give Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar a blank canvas to redesign India's constituency map however they feel like. Gen Z, remember this: this exact thing is going to happen to the map of India so that these criminal thieves can continue to steal from this country and destroy your future. Here is the Delimitation Commission: you can see Gyanesh Kumar will be a member, along with one former Supreme Court judge selected by Modi and Shah and guess who chooses the third member? Mr Gyanesh Kumar himself chooses the third member of the committee, while the first member is chosen by Modi and Shah. Gyanesh Kumar has overseen the destruction of the democratic system, and he is now going to oversee the destruction of this country. The EC has been captured. Now, the Delimitation Commission is being operationalised to do this. The composition of the delimitation gives Modi and Shah full control, and Gyanesh's decisions cannot be challenged in court."

Accusing the BJP of sidelining the caste census and rendering the upcoming 2027 enumeration irrelevant, Gandhi warned that freezing seat proportions on 2011 Census data until 2051 would deny marginalised communities their rightful share for four decades. "The caste census has been put aside, and the 2027 Census has been rendered irrelevant. Why? Because it is going to show some very inconvenient facts, which the BJP does not appreciate. So they are going to use the 2011 Census, and everything is going to be frozen till 2051. Means for 40 years, you can forget social justice. They're undermining the rights of SC, ST, OBC, disempowering minorities. The share of SC/ST seats will be frozen for 40 years; their population is going to increase, yet their seats are not going to be increased. Obviously, they do not want the outcome of a caste census. We want a bipartisan Delimitation Commission... Women's reservation at 850, and we say at 543 with a sub-quota for OBCs. The question here is giving the BJP a blank slate to reshape the foundations of Indian democracy," he stated.

Linking the delimitation push to his recurring allegations of electoral manipulation in 2024, Gandhi claimed the youth had cornered the ruling party on "vote chori" (vote theft) and warned of imminent disclosures against the CEC. "They have captured the EVM. They've captured the voting process. Now they want to destroy the entire constituency structure. We are not going to allow the BJP to convert this country into a dictatorship. It is not going to happen. The 2024 election was a fake election... We, the youth of the country and Gen Z, have cornered the BJP on the issue of vote chori. We closed their path and shut that door; now they have come up with a new plan and are trying to open a new route," Gandhi said. "The idea that they can rig elections wherever they want, whenever they want, is an idea whose time is gone. They can still rig elections, but India knows that they are rigging them. Our polling shows us that 80% of India and almost 100% of Gen Z believe that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections. Now, they have come out with a new plan," he added.

Citing alleged irregularities across states, Gandhi concluded with a direct warning to the CEC. "Today I want to explain to you what this new escape route looks like, what the design is, and what the outcome is going to be...EC itself has said 140 million people voted in 2024 who should not have voted in 2024, who were not eligible voters. That means, according to the EC itself, the 2024 election was illegal. In Jammu and Kashmir, seats were redrawn; in Bihar, we have shown you voter deletion; in Assam, restructuring the entire state to suit the BJP; in West Bengal, 100-plus seats stolen...We have trapped Modi, Shah, and Gyanesh. They know it, we know it. And as I have told you, we have enough information on Mr Gyanesh Kumar, and he is not going to escape. We are going to be releasing that information to you soon..."

The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. It has also demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)