Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the Dwarka Jagat Mandir, seeking prosperity for the state. Following this, he held high-level review meetings with senior officials to assess the progress of 16 various state government departments.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday visited Jagat Mandir in Dwarka and offered prayers to Lord Dwarkadhish. He prayed for the overall development of the state and the happiness, peace and prosperity of its citizens. He also greeted the devotees at the temple with folded hands, saying "Jai Dwarkadhish." Shri Dwarkadhish Temple Trust, District Collector Shri Rajesh Tanna and the priest welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with an image of Lord Dwarkadhish and adorning him with a traditional stole. On this occasion, Member of Parliament Poonamben Madam, MLAs Mulubhai Bera and Pabubha Manek, prominent personality Mayur Gadhvi, District Superintendent of Police Jayrajsinh Vala, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yashpal Gadhvi and others were present.

Chief Minister Reviews Government Departments

Earlier on Friday, CM Patel reviewed the performance of 16 departments during the second phase of the initiative launched to conduct high-level meetings for a comprehensive review of the work undertaken by various state government departments under this year's budget. In this regard, he held a series of meetings throughout the day with the senior secretaries and heads of the respective departments. According to the CMO, Patel conducted a detailed review of the functioning of the Finance, Roads and Buildings, Urban Development, Agriculture and Cooperation, Industries, Food and Civil Supplies, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Tribal Development Departments before noon. In the post-lunch session, he reviewed seven other departments: Ports, Forests and Environment, Science and Technology, Women and Child Development, Revenue, Sports, Youth Services and Cultural Activities, and Climate Change. Through presentations, the Chief Minister obtained detailed information on the ongoing activities of all these departments, their progress against the budgetary targets and their achievements, and provided necessary guidance. These meetings were also attended by Chief Secretary MK Das, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretaries of the Finance Department and other concerned departments, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey, and Secretary Ajay Kumar. (ANI)