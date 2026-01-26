Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Sanjay Raut for criticising Bhagat Singh Koshyari's Padma Bhushan, calling opponents 'small-minded'. Fadnavis praised Koshyari's work on 'One Rank, One Pension' and his contributions to society.

Fadnavis Slams 'Small-Minded' Critics of Koshyari's Padma Award

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's criticism of former Uttarakhand CM and former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari being conferred with the Padma Bhushan, saying "small-minded people are opposing it."

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis hailed Bhagat Singh Koshyari's work, noting that he chaired the committee on 'One Rank, One Pension'. The Chief Minister said, "Bhagat Singh Koshyari has contributed to society and worked for the development. The committee for 'One Rank, One Pension' was also chaired by him and on his report, the Indian governmet agreed to the demand of 'One Rank, One Pension'. He has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan for strengthening India's relations with Nepal. Some small-minded people are opposing it. Who got the Padma awards in someone's tenure, it is not right to comment on that."

Sanjay Raut had criticised the move to award Koshiyari, as it was in his tenure as Maharashtra Governor that the Sena was split into two factions. "For murdering democracy and the Indian Constitution in Maharashtra to install the Shinde BJP government, these gentlemen have been honoured by the Modi government with the Padma Bhushan title. The same gentleman had insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Mahatma Phule couple! The BJP honours those who insult Maharashtra! Nice," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader wrote on X.

BMC's Vintage Fire Engine Restored

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media at the ceremony to restore the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Fire Brigade's turntable ladder, which was initially added to its fleet in 1941. "In 1937, the BMC Fire Brigade's turntable ladder was manufactured and added to the fleet in 1941. This firefighting engine helped in controlling the 1944 docks fire. After years, the BMC fire brigade decided to restore it. Gautam Singhania, the owner of the Raymonds Group, who is known for vintage car restoration, he took up this work and completed the restoration. Today, ceremoniously, it has been included in the firefighting fleet. The BMC is known across the world for its firefighting, and on many occasions, personnel have risked their lives to save others," Fadnavis said on the occasion.

