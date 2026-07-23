MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya denies calling students 'insects' as alleged by LoP Umang Singhar. He called the claims baseless and an attempt to tarnish his image, announcing he will file a defamation case against the Congress leader.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has denied allegations made by state Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar that he referred to the country's students as "insects," calling the claims baseless. Speaking to reporters, the minister stated that the allegations were an attempt by Singhar to "tarnish" his image, adding that he would file a defamation case against the Congress leader. "I didn't even say it; whatever allegations he (Umang Singhar) has made are baseless... He tried to tarnish my image in the minds of students... I will also file a defamation case against him," Vijayvargiya said.

LoP Demands Apology, Threatens Protest

Political temperatures soared in Madhya Pradesh after LoP Singhar on Tuesday alleged that Vijayvargiya called the country's students "insects" while sharing a video on his official social media handle. He also demanded an apology from the minister and stressed that the Congress would not back down from its protest until Vijayvargiya apologised. "Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya referred to students as 'insects' (keeda). The BJP does not want to discuss the brutality committed against students. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is raising its voice in the Assembly for the dignity and rights of students. Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya must apologize to the students. Until the Minister apologizes to the students, the Congress Legislature Party will not back down from its protest," Singhar wrote on X.

In a separate statement, Singhar asserted that the alleged remarks by Kailash Vijayvargiya were an "insult" to the youth of the state and the country. "You are an insect, a cockroach. In rural parlance, even a cockroach is referred to as an insect (keeda). When the Chief Justice of India made remarks regarding cockroaches and the youth, it sparked widespread outrage across the country, with people calling it an unacceptable statement. If Kailash Vijayvargiya is using the word 'cockroach' inside the Assembly, targeting them and talking about instability in the country, then he is directly accusing the youth of the state of causing instability. That amounts to an allegation of treason--who else is he referring to if not the youth? I believe this is a direct insult to the youth of the state, and Kailash ji must apologise for this," he told reporters.

Nationwide Student Protests Form Backdrop

The development comes in the backdrop of ongoing nationwide protests against the Centre and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue. The agitation escalated after education activist Sonam Wangchuk joined a hunger strike. Tensions peaked on July 20 during the 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament, where heavy police action, tear gas, and metro closures halted thousands of demonstrators, prompting high-level talks between CJP delegates and central government ministers. (ANI)