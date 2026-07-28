The Gujarat government has mandated the use of Cement Concrete (CC) for constructing internal roads in all municipalities. This move aims to create durable, high-quality roads that can withstand heavy rainfall and prevent frequent monsoon damage.

In a major long-term infrastructure decision aimed at addressing the recurring problem of road damage during the monsoon, the Gujarat Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has decided that internal roads in all Municipal Corporations and Municipalities across the state will henceforth be constructed using Cement Concrete (CC) instead of asphalt.

State-wide Shift to Concrete Roads

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Government Spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani said the move is intended to provide durable, high-quality roads that can withstand heavy rainfall and waterlogging, which frequently damage asphalt roads and inconvenience citizens. The minister said that besides urban areas, asphalt roads in village settlements that are prone to waterlogging will also be gradually converted into CC roads. Construction of CC roads in villages is already underway under the Suvidhapath Yojana. In addition, the use of CC roads will be expanded in industrial areas with heavy and extra-heavy vehicular traffic, wherever required, a release said.

Prioritising Long-Term Public Benefit

Vaghani noted that while the construction cost of CC roads is generally 30 to 40 per cent higher than that of asphalt roads, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has chosen to prioritise long-term public benefit over immediate cost considerations. "The Chief Minister has taken this people-centric decision without worrying about the additional expenditure, ensuring that citizens receive durable, high-quality infrastructure that will serve them for years," he said.

Advantages of Cement Concrete (CC) Roads

Advantages of Cement Concrete (CC) Roads are they are significantly stronger and have a longer service life than asphalt roads. They are better suited for continuous movement of heavy, overloaded and multi-axle vehicles, and they require minimal maintenance and repairs, reducing long-term expenditure on road upkeep. Cement Concrete (CC) Roads virtually eliminate recurring issues such as potholes and damaged road surfaces and perform effectively in areas receiving heavy rainfall and locations prone to waterlogging.

The decision will strengthen road infrastructure across both urban and rural areas, providing citizens with safer, more durable roads and reducing recurring maintenance costs over the long term. (ANI)