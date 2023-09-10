Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skill development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    During the proceedings, the TDP leader himself addressed the judge, denouncing his arrest as illegal and an act of political vendetta orchestrated by the ruling YSR Congress Party government.

    After a lengthy and heated legal battle, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada on Sunday (September 10) ordered the remand of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case. He will remain in judicial custody until September 23.

    The legal proceedings, which commenced at 6 am on Sunday, September 10, extended for more than six hours. While the prosecution argued for a 15-day judicial custody for Naidu, his defense counsel vehemently opposed the request.

    The Crime Investigation Department (CID) presented Naidu before the court nearly 24 hours after taking him into custody. During the proceedings, the TDP leader himself addressed the judge, denouncing his arrest as illegal and an act of political vendetta orchestrated by the ruling YSR Congress Party government.

    The CID has apprehended Naidu in connection with the Rs 371 crore Skill Development Corporation scam, allegedly occurring between 2014 and 2018 during his tenure as chief minister. The CID contends that public funds were disbursed and redirected to shell companies, with Naidu and the TDP purportedly being the ultimate beneficiaries of the scheme.

     

