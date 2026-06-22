Six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, including Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav and Omraje Nimbalkar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Shinde hailed the move as the second phase of the 2022 revolt to save Balasaheb Thackeray's party ideology.

After days of speculation and political wrangling, six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Lok Sabha MPs joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Monday. Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar joined Shiv Sena here.

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Move to Save Balasaheb's Ideology: Shinde

Eknath Shinde, who addressed a press conference, said that six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs had joined the Shiv Sena and noted that it was a continuation of the 2022 political split that was aimed at "saving the original Shiv Sena." He said the MPs have joined the party for the development of their constituencies rather than for any personal gain. "Today we welcome all these six kattar Shivsainik MPs into the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. In 2022, we carried out a revolt when 40 MLAs joined us, and that was to save the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb. This is the second phase of that same movement. We are here to preserve the ideology of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb, and that is why these MPs have decided to come to the original Shiv Sena," Shinde said.

Shinde Takes a Jibe at Sanjay Raut

Shinde also took potshots at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who has been slamming the party rebels. "Today, six MPs have joined us. So we have three Sanjays here with us. We have another Sanjay Rathod (MLA) here also. When we have Sanjay here, no need to talk about any other Sanjay, and you know who I am talking about," he said.

Shinde asserted that the 2022 revolt had received public support and Shiv Sena now has 60 MLAs. "Omraje Nimbalkar came with a king-size heart after consulting his workers. People call him a 'reel star,' but according to me, he is a real star. All these people have come with us not for their personal interest or benefit but have come for the betterment of their constituency. Whatever we decided in 2022, people accepted that decision, and we went to the people's court after that, and we were approved by the people in elections. We had 40 MLAs when we revolted, but later in elections we became 60 from 40," Shinde said.

Background of the Shiv Sena Split

In 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. The Parliamentary Party meeting called by Shiv Sena (UBT) last week was attended by three Lok Sabha MPs. The party had said it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the six rebel MPs. (ANI)