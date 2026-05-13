A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Sangli district has left six people, including children, dead. An old temple wall collapsed on devotees due to strong winds. Police have started an investigation, and PM Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences.

Six people have died in a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Sangli district after a temple wall collapsed on them. According to reports, many others have been injured. The terrible accident happened yesterday during very strong winds.

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Children Among 6 Killed in Sangli Collapse

An old wall of the temple collapsed and fell on the devotees standing nearby. Six people, including children, lost their lives in the incident. Some died at the scene itself, while others passed away on the way to the hospital. As soon as the news broke, police and the local administration rushed to the spot and began rescue work. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

The initial belief is that the old wall was weak, which led to the collapse. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. It is understood that the government will announce financial assistance for the families of those who died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the tragedy. He posted on X, saying his thoughts are with the families of the deceased.

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