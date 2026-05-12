Speaking at the CII summit, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed pride in growing competitive federalism, stating Maharashtra stands out due to trust and deliverance, and outlining a vision for a USD 1 trillion economy for the state by 2030.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed pride in witnessing competitive federalism as an Indian, emphasising that before 2014, competition across the country was between around four states, which has now increased to over 12 states.

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Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in the national capital on Monday, Fadnavis asserted that Maharashtra's identity reflects trust and deliverance. "When I see competitive federalism as an Indian, I take pride in that. Before 2014, just 4-5 states were competing; today, there are at least 12 states which are competing. When we compete, like businesses, we also market ourselves and give a lot of incentives. Where Maharashtra stands out is trust. One thing about Maharashtra is that what we promise we deliver, and what we promise we know, and that is why we stand out," he said.

Policy Stability and Enterprising Culture

Furthermore, CM Fadnavis focused on Maharashtra's "enterprising culture", stressing that there have been no "knee-jerk" policy changes in the state, while highlighting the history of previous governments. "There is a very enterprising culture in Maharashtra... if you look at the successive governments, Maharashtra is one state where there is no knee-jerk policy change... The government changes, but never has there been a case where there has been an absolute knee-jerk reaction, and the policies have been becoming totally upside down," he said.

Ambitious Economic Roadmap

CM Devendra Fadnavis also outlined an ambitious roadmap to build a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030 and among the world's most significant regional economies by 2047. Speaking at the summit, Fadnavis said this is "India's movement to define" its future amid global disruption, and Maharashtra intends to lead that journey "not with incremental, but with transformational ambition." (ANI)