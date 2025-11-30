The Centre plans a discussion on Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary in Parliament's Winter Session. The session will also feature 13 new bills, while opposition parties seek debates on national security, pollution, and electoral roll revisions.

Discussion on Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary

The Centre is set to initiate a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, with several ruling party members proposing the idea during a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha. The session, scheduled to commence on Monday and conclude on December 19, will feature 15 sittings over 19 days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the BAC meeting in the Rajya Sabha, the Government strongly advocated holding a dedicated discussion on Sunday to mark the 150th anniversary of the patriotic hymn Vande Mataram, highlighting its cultural, historical, and national significance, which has played a unifying role in India's freedom movement.

The Government emphasised that the milestone offers a vital opportunity to reflect on the hymn's legacy and its enduring contribution to national identity. Members were briefed that the proposed discussion is intended to be non-partisan and to encourage participation from all parties. The House Business Advisory Committee (BAC) recommends the time to be allocated for business in the House. This Committee has Members from the ruling and opposition parties.

Legislative and Financial Business on Agenda

The government plans to introduce 13 legislative bills and one financial bill, including amendments to existing laws and new proposals like the Atomic Energy Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill. Key discussions will also revolve around national security, environmental pollution, and electoral roll revisions.

Opposition parties have raised concerns, with the Congress seeking discussions on security and pollution, while the Trinamool Congress demanded a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Samajwadi Party has boycotted the BAC meeting, threatening to disrupt Parliament if SIR isn't discussed.

Key Legislative Proposals

The other legislative proposals likely to be taken up include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

On the financial business front, Parliament is slated to handle the presentation, discussion, and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, along with the introduction, consideration, and passing or return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Opposition Parties Formulate Strategy

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday. Congress, leading the Opposition in the two houses, will look to demand a discussion on repeated statements of US President Donald Trump on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and also on trade agreements and issues with China.

Private Members' Business

Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. (ANI)