Under 'Operation Clean Air', 26 CAQM flying squads inspected 321 Delhi road sections, finding 35 with high dust levels. The MCD was noted for poor performance and directed to improve its road-cleaning and mechanical sweeping operations.

In a focused enforcement drive to strengthen dust control measures in the National Capital, 26 flying squads of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) inspected 321 road sections across the national captial Delhi. The inspections, conducted under Operation Clean Air on Saturday, assessed road dust accumulation and evaluated the effectiveness of sweeping and cleaning operations carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Inspection Finds Varied Dust Levels Across Delhi

According to CAQM's compiled data, 35 road stretches were found with high dust levels, 61 with moderate dust, 94 with low dust intensity, while 131 stretches recorded no dust, a press release by the commission stated.

MCD's Performance Scrutinized

Under the MCD, which oversaw the most inspections (182), 35 were identified as having high dust intensity, 50 as moderate, 70 as low, and 27 as having no dust. The Commission noted that MCD needs to significantly improve its road-cleaning and mechanical sweeping operations, particularly in areas where dust accumulation is persistent.

NDMC and CPWD Report Better Compliance

In comparison, the NDMC reported better performance. Out of 133 road stretches inspected, 100 had no dust, 24 recorded low dust, nine showed moderate dust levels, and none fell under the high-dust category. CPWD, which maintains a smaller network of six road stretches, reported no highly dusty areas. Two stretches recorded moderate dust, while four were found dust-free.

CAQM Issues Directives and Warnings

Emphasising that road dust is a major contributor to particulate pollution in Delhi, particularly during winter, the Commission stressed the need for frequent mechanical sweeping, proper footpath maintenance, timely disposal of collected dust and regular water sprinkling.

The CAQM has directed all agencies -- especially the MCD -- to scale up cleaning drives, strengthen mechanical sweeping operations and ensure strict compliance with dust-control norms and statutory directives. It added that such targeted inspection drives will continue to ensure cleaner, dust-free roads across the national capital.

Warning for Construction Sites

Meanwhile, the order states that construction sites that were shut down earlier for violations cannot resume work without a separate clearance from the Commission."Construction & Demolition project sites, etc., which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliance of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines, etc., under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any particular order to this effect from the Commission," the release said.

The Commission also urged citizens to follow the GRAP Citizen Charter, avoid polluting activities and help prevent air quality from slipping back into the severe category. (ANI)