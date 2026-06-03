Congress leader TS Singh Deo termed India's situation 'worrisome', pointing to a deteriorating economy. He questioned how a government unable to conduct exams can protect borders, all in the context of the upcoming INDIA alliance meeting on June 8.

INDIA Alliance Meeting Amidst 'Worrisome' Situation

Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Wednesday said that the "situation emerging in the country is worrisome" and expressed concern over the economic condition and governance ahead of the INDIA alliance meeting scheduled in New Delhi on June 8. Giving context to the INDIA bloc meeting, Singh Deo said the country's situation is worrisome and the economy is deteriorating, questioning how a government unable to conduct examinations can effectively protect borders from infiltration. "The situations emerging in the country are worrisome. The economic situation is also deteriorating. We are worried that a government which is not able to conduct examinations, how will it protect our borders from infiltration? In this context, INDIA alliance meeting is being held," he told media.

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The INDIA bloc meeting is expected to bring together leaders of multiple opposition parties in the national capital, including representatives of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), with discussions likely to focus on post-election strategy following the recently concluded Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party's National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee are expected to participate, according to sources.

Singh Deo to Attend Karnataka CM's Swearing-In

Furthermore, Singh Deo also said he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Karnataka's new Chief Minister following Siddaramaiah's resignation. "The new CM (Karnataka), along with his Cabinet, will take oath today. I am fortunate to be attending the ceremony today," he said.

The oath-taking ceremony scheduled for today at 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru marks the formal swearing-in of CM-designate Shivakumar after a prolonged leadership transition within the Congress party. The appointment follows internal discussions involving senior leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and comes after Siddaramaiah's resignation, which paved the way for the new Cabinet formation.