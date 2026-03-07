Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi slammed the West Bengal govt for 'humiliating' President Murmu during her visit. Shah alleged 'glaring disregard for protocol', calling the TMC's behaviour 'anarchic' and an insult to the nation.

Shah Accuses TMC of 'Anarchic Behaviour'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday criticised the West Bengal government, alleging that it showed "glaring disregard for protocol and humiliated" President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state. In a post on X, he said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had hit a new low with what he described as its "anarchic behaviour".

"The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol," Shah said.

He further alleged that the incident exposed the functioning of the state government, claiming it violated constitutional rights and showed disrespect even to the President. "This lays bare the rot in the TMC Government, which not only violates the constitutional rights of citizens at will but also does not spare even the President of India from its tyranny," the Union Home Minister said.

Shah added that disrespect shown to the highest constitutional post during a programme organised by the tribal community was an insult to the nation and the values of India's constitutional democracy. "The disrespect for the highest constitutional post of India that too at a program organised by our tribal sisters and brothers is an insult to our nation and the very values that define our constitutional democracy. Today, every citizen who believes in democracy stands deeply hurt and anguished," he said.

PM Modi Calls Incident 'Shameful'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee governmet after President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements made at the 9th International Santal Conference held in West Bengal and the absence of the Chief Minister.

Reacting to President Murmu's remarks, PM Modi said the incident was "shameful and unprecedented" and had deeply saddened people across the country. "This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)