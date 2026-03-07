West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of playing politics over tribal issues ahead of elections. This was in response to President Droupadi Murmu's remarks on poor arrangements at the International Santal Conference and the CM's absence.

Mamata Slams Centre Over Tribal Atrocities, 'Election Politics'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned the Centre over alleged atrocities against tribal communities in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and accused it of playing politics ahead of assembly elections. "Why don't you protest when atrocities are committed against tribals? Why don't you protest when it happens in Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh? First, do something for them, then say anything. Don't play politics at the time of the election, as per the BJP's advice," Banerjee said while addressing a gathering here on the second day of her protest against alleged voter roll deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

Banerjee was reacting to remarks made by President Droupadi Murmu after the latter expressed disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. The President also remarked on the absence of the West Bengal CM.

'You Never Thought of Minorities'

As this happened, Banerjee alleged that concerns of several communities, including minorities and scheduled castes, were being ignored. "You never thought of minorities. You didn't say anything about the scheduled castes, Buddhists, Punjabis, Parsis, Jains, or even Hindus. You know how to do politics. We don't know how to do politics," Banerjee said.

She further said that leaders from her party would seek an appointment with the President to present the work done by the state government for tribal communities. "I will ask Derek and Sudip to request an appointment from the President of India and to submit whatever we have done for the tribal people, especially the Santali people," she added.

Banerjee also urged that the conditions in BJP-ruled states should be examined before making comments on West Bengal. "Before commenting on West Bengal, you should see the condition of the BJP-ruled states. It is not right to comment after listening to just one political party," she said.

President Murmu Expresses Disappointment Over Conference

Speaking after attending the conference earlier in the day, President Murmu said the event could have been held at a larger venue that would have allowed greater participation from the Santal community. "Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

President Murmu also expressed concern that many Santal community members could not attend because the conference location was far away.

Notes CM's Absence

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

President Murmu added that she considers herself closely connected to the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she said. (ANI)