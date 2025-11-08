Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation for Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur, Assam. It's the state's first university focused on Industry 4.0 courses and technical and vocational training.

Marking a new milestone in Assam's higher education sector, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Bholaguri in Gohpur in Biswanath district in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release from the Chief Minister's office, it may be noted that the institution to be built on a sprawling 731 bigha of land will be Assam's first university focused on Industry 4.0-relevant courses on Technical and Vocational training.

A Historic Leap for Assam

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam CM extended heartfelt gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for laying the foundation stone of India's first Technology-based Vocational Education and Training (T-VET) university at Gohpur.

"The new institution represents a historic leap in Assam's academic and industrial journey. Recalling his visit to Gohpur ahead of the last Assembly election, when he had promised to establish a university named after Swahid Kanaklata Barua. Laying the foundation for the university amounts to fulfilment of his commitment," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma noted that, as both Education Minister in the past and now as Chief Minister, he has had the privilege of being associated with the establishment of nearly 20 universities and over 25 medical colleges across the state.

"The government wanted to dedicate this new university to a great daughter of Assam whose supreme sacrifice continues to inspire generations. The very name of Swahid Kanaklata Barua evokes a deep sense of patriotism in every Assamese heart. We wanted this university to reflect the spirit of a new Assam, which is self-reliant, progressive and driven by knowledge. Our aim is to make it a true temple of human resource development," the Chief Minister said.

Focus on Cutting-Edge Disciplines

He mentioned that following the passage of the Act in the Assam Legislative Assembly, an academic committee comprising eminent educationists, including Professor Parmeshwar Iyer of IIT Guwahati, has been constituted to design the university's academic structure. He said that besides arts and general sciences, the university will focus on cutting-edge disciplines that define Industry 4.0 requirement such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quantum Computing etc.

A Confluence of History and Modernity

Reflecting on the legacy of Assam's higher education, Sarma said that Gauhati University was established in 1948 through the vision of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi. "Now, 75 years after Independence, Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University will narrate the story of Assam's development and transformation in the year 2025," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that soil from every corner of Assam collected during the Amrit Kalash Yatra under the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative has been used in constructing the university as a symbolic gesture to connect the new institution with the collective aspirations of the people of Assam.

Sarma also underlined the historic importance of the Bholaguri Tea Estate, where the university is coming up. He recalled that Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala had inspired freedom fighters of Sonitpur including Kanaklata Barua to join the Mrityu Bahini during the Quit India Movement. The same land, he said, will now nurture a world-class university as a fitting tribute to Assam's freedom struggle and intellectual heritage.

Paying homage to Swahid Kanaklata Barua, the Chief Minister recalled the 17-year-old's supreme sacrifice during the Quit India Movement, when she was martyred while leading a procession to hoist the Tricolour at Gohpur Police Station on September 20, 1942. "Her name will forever be etched in golden letters in India's freedom history," he said. He added that Kanaklata Barua symbolized nari shakti, and therefore the university has been named after her was a fitting tribute.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

Speaking on the rich cultural legacy of the Bholaguri Tea Estate, Sarma reminded that Assamese cinema took its first steps here. "Jyoti Prasad Agarwala had converted the estate's factory into studio, and Joymoti, the first Assamese film, was shot in this tea garden. From this sacred land, where Assamese cinema and cultural renaissance began ninety years ago, we now lay the foundation of a university dedicated to technology-based education. This marks a golden confluence of tradition, modernity and a future full of promise," he said. The Chief Minister further announced that heritage structures linked to Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, including the film studio, will be preserved as national assets within the university campus serving as a living tribute to his vision and contribution to Assamese culture.

Project Details and Future Vision

Sarma informed that the State government has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the first phase of the project, with another Rs 500 crore to be released subsequently. Designed as a greenfield institution, the university will eventually accommodate around 10,000 students, he said adding that the Public Works Department has been entrusted with developing a modern, eco-friendly campus in a serene natural setting.

Sarma informed that the State government will establish academic collaboration between this university and an international institution to enable dual-degree opportunities for students. He had already discussed such collaborations with two leading Japanese universities during his recent visit to Japan. He added that Gohpur will emerge as one of the key education hubs of the state.

It may be mentioned that in line with the government's commitment to compensate the workers of Bholaguri Tea Estate, Union Finance Minister Sitharaman ceremonially handed over land allotment documents to three tea garden workers during the event, marking the beginning of the formal land patta distribution process.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, MP Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Utpal Bora, Pramod Borthakur and Diganta Ghatowar, along with Swahid Kanaklata Barua's brother Kalicharan Barua and several eminent educationists, were present on the occasion. (ANI)