Nirmala Sitharaman assures all parties will be consulted on delimitation, challenging Mamata Banerjee's claim it will 'divide Bengal'. Banerjee alleges the move, linked to women's reservation, is being rushed without debate amid elections.

Sitharaman assures consultation, slams Mamata

Amid INDIA bloc parties opposing the delimitation process and flagging a lack of consultation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday clarified that the Delimitation Commission will consult with each political party.

Speaking to ANI in Purba Bardhaman, Nirmala Sitharaman launched a sharp attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'delimitation will divide' remarks.

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Sitharaman said, "Is she suggesting that women will have to wait any longer, and she would not cooperate. Let her say that openly. I challenge her. Is she trying to stop reservations for women and putting fear in the minds of people in Bengal?"

When asked about the Centre's proposal to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, she clarified that it was the maximum limit. She said, "That is a cap, maximum limit. There will be a delimitation committee for every state, and it will talk to all parties then only a call will be taken. So why is the fear? You have a fear of the SIR, the Election Commission, Parliament. You have a fear about every law which is passed. Whereas you don't do anything here. Even if money is sitting in Delhi, you don't use it. Mamata Banerjee, please say what is your idea of governance?"

'Centre wants to divide Bengal': Mamata

On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee said that the special sitting of Parliament to bring in an amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been called amid elections and alleged the government is bringing the delimitation without consultations.

She alleged that the Centre wants delimitation, a process to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, to "divide Bengal." "Elections are going on, and in the middle of that, they are bringing the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. This was not even debated. The reason behind this is that they want to divide Bengal and conduct the NRC here. Our fight is with 'Vanish Kumar' (referring to CEC Gyanesh Kumar). I reiterate this, BJP will be gone one day very soon," she said at an election rally in Keshiary.

Delimitation and Women's Reservation

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

According to sources, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. The Centre has called a special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18.

While the seats in Lok Sabha will witness a 50 per cent increase, the opposition parties have expressed concern as this increase will not be on a pro-rata basis for each state. The delimitation exercise, under Article 82 of the Constitution, is linked to the population of a constituency. (ANI)