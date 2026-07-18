AAP leader Manish Sisodia slammed the Centre over police action against Sonam Wangchuk, comparing it to Mughal/British eras. His remarks came after Wangchuk was moved from his protest site at Jantar Mantar to a hospital amid a hunger strike.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday attacked the central government over the police action against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, questioning why the police of independent India were "suppressing the voice of the youth with such brutality".

In a post shared on X, Sisodia compared the police action with the conduct of Mughal rulers and the British during India's freedom movement. "We had heard that Mughal tyrants would rain lashes down on those who dared to question their power. We had heard that the British police would rain down blows with their batons on ordinary people protesting to silence the voice of the nation. But Narendra Modi's police is the police of independent India. So why is it suppressing the voice of the youth with such brutality?" he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia had also alleged that the Centre was trying to silence those raising their voice over paper leaks. "So, this is the solution Modi ji has given for paper leaks... Beat up with goons whoever raises their voice against paper leaks and don't let them raise their voice at all. This isn't politics, it's cowardice. What a reign of thugs," he wrote in another post on X.

Police Move Activist to Hospital

His remarks came after Delhi Police took away Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning.

Official Statements on Wangchuk's Health

Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk was stable but had mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting. "Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said.

Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on medical advice due to his deteriorating health. Police further said maximum restraint was exercised during the operation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police convened a high-level meeting at the police headquarters under newly appointed Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to review the law-and-order situation following Wangchuk's transfer and security arrangements ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Protest Over Exam Irregularities and Political Backlash

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

The police action has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, including AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Pawan Khera, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party leaders.

Members of left student organisations also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk and said he would continue an indefinite hunger strike. (ANI)