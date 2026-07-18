Two individuals were arrested in Guwahati for painting murals of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Police registered cases for defacing public property. Meanwhile, Wangchuk was moved to a hospital in Delhi after his 20-day hunger strike over exam scams.

Two individuals have been apprehended for allegedly defacing public property near the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in the Khanapara area, Guwahati police said. The police have registered two separate cases at two different police stations after the individuals allegedly painted murals of activist Sonam Wangchuk on public walls.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Nakul Mili of Dibrugarh and Gaurav Singha of Guwahati. According to the Guwahati Police, a patrolling party apprehended the two youths, who were allegedly trying to damage public property last night.

"We have registered a case at Dispur police station in connection with this," said Hiranya Barman, DCP (Intelligence) of Guwahati City Police. DCP Barman stated that the suspects admitted they were trying to paint a mural of Sonam Wangchuk.

"It has become a trend that some people have tried to damage the flyover, wall of public property, and it is not acceptable. We have registered another case at Basistha police station. At Basistha, some people came at night and painted a mural. Our investigation is on to identify the person and we will take strict action," the DCP added.

Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalized in Delhi

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi Police took away Sonam Wangchuk, who completed his 20-day hunger strike, from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital this morning.

Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk was stable but had mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting. "Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said.

Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the High Court's directions and on medical advice due to his deteriorating health. Police officials said maximum restraint was exercised during the operation.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. The police action has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress.

Members of left student organisations also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk and said he would continue an indefinite hunger strike. (ANI)