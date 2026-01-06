Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP of hiding CAG reports to conceal irregularities. He stated the reports on pollution, Delhi Jal Board, and Sheesh Mahal will now be tabled and debated in the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deliberately withholding crucial Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports over the past several years to allegedly conceal irregularities, asserting that these reports would now be tabled in the Delhi Assembly and discussed in detail, amid an intensifying political confrontation over air pollution in the national capital.

CAG Reports to be Tabled

Sirsa claimed that the AAP government intentionally avoided placing the CAG reports before the Assembly to prevent its alleged wrongdoings from coming to light. "The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports from the last few years were withheld by the Aam Aadmi Party so that their wrongdoings could not be brought to light. There are three CAG reports: the Sheesh Mahal report, the Delhi Jal Board report, and the pollution report. All these reports will be tabled in the House," he said while speaking to the media.

He also appealed to the Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, to participate in the discussion in the Assembly instead of avoiding debate. "I want to reiterate my request to the Leader of the Opposition, Atishi Marlena, to participate in this debate, and not run away from it. This is about the people of Delhi," he said.

Sirsa Slams AAP's Pollution Record

Sirsa further alleged that AAP failed to effectively tackle Delhi's air pollution during its 11-year tenure. "You failed for 11 years to address the pollution and the air in Delhi. Now that Arvind Kejriwal has said not to discuss, you are running away from it. Atishi, you shouldn't have to hear everything from Kejriwal. The people of Delhi have elected you, and you are the Leader of the Opposition, so it is your duty to raise the issues concerning Delhi," he added.

Emphasising the need for accountability, Sirsa said the proposed discussion would focus both on alleged lapses of the previous government and the steps taken by the current dispensation. "Now, after 11 years, we want to tell you about the mistakes you've made, and we also want you to discuss the good work we've done in the last 11 months. We want to have an open discussion," he said.

He further stated that the debate should address key questions regarding governance and the public interest. "Where were the shortcomings, how did these shortcomings occur, why couldn't the people of Delhi get clean air, what were the reasons behind this great injustice being done to the people of Delhi today?" "This discussion should take place, and that is what the Assembly floor is for," Sirsa added.

AAP Protests Over Air Quality

Meanwhile, on Monday, AAP MLAs led by Atishi staged a protest inside the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises, raising concerns over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. (ANI)