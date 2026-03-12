Deepak Patel, a 63-year-old AI expert in Gujarat, has transformed dairy farming with over 80,000 procedures and an 80% success rate. His scientific breeding practices have significantly improved cattle genetics and milk yields in the region.

In India's rapidly expanding dairy sector, a 63-year-old artificial insemination expert from Vaheval village in Gujarat is transforming the livelihoods of dairy farmers through scientific breeding practices. Deepak Patel's decades-long dedication to artificial insemination (AI) has significantly improved cattle productivity and strengthened the economic prospects of farmers in the Mahuva region.

Patel, who began working in artificial insemination after leaving Delhi in 1999, has performed more than 80,000 procedures during his career. Remarkably, his work has achieved an around 80 per cent success rate, a figure considered exceptionally high in the field of livestock breeding. His efforts have played a key role in improving cattle genetics and enhancing milk yields in the region.

A Journey of Dedication

Speaking about his journey, Patel said he was encouraged to enter the field after learning about the potential of artificial insemination to boost dairy productivity. "After leaving Delhi in 1999, I started working in artificial insemination. Pandey told me that AI has great potential and success. When a hundred animals are inseminated successfully, it significantly improves productivity and increases farmers' profits," he said.

The Impact of Scientific Breeding

Artificial insemination is widely regarded as a crucial technique in modern dairy farming. It allows farmers to access superior cattle genetics without maintaining expensive breeding bulls, leading to healthier livestock and higher milk production. In regions like Mahuva, where dairy farming is a key source of livelihood, improved breeding methods can directly translate into higher incomes and long-term sustainability for rural families.

A Legacy of Mentorship

Dr P. R. Pandey, former Managing Director of the Surat District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Limited, praised Patel's dedication and contribution to livestock breeding. Pandey said he has long been passionate about breeding and has helped train professionals like Patel to expand the use of scientific methods in dairy farming. "We have trained individuals like Deepak Chagan in this field. I have even written a book on breeding techniques and the importance of improving livestock quality. I feel proud of the work we have done and the people who have carried this mission forward," Pandey said.