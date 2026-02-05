Campaigning in Sircilla, BRS's KT Rama Rao slammed CM Revanth Reddy and Congress for delaying Rythu Bandhu payments and scrapping welfare schemes. He accused the government of making false promises and urged voters to seek accountability in the polls.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao campaigned in Sircilla for municipal elections, slamming CM Revanth Reddy and the Congress government for delaying Rythu Bandhu payments, scrapping welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, and making false promises. He said only KCR's return as Chief Minister can revive development and welfare schemes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KTR Questions Rythu Bandhu Delay

KTR questioned how many crop seasons have already passed without the Rythu Bandhu amounts being credited to farmers' accounts and asked why the municipal elections should delay these payments. He said, "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claims that he will deposit the Rythu Bandhu funds, but how many crop seasons have gone by, and how many times has the amount actually been credited so far? How can municipal elections be an obstacle to transferring these funds?"

'Congress Scrapped Welfare, Made False Promises'

He further alleged that the Chief Minister is making such statements only to raise false hopes ahead of the elections and then mislead people once again. KTR accused the Congress government of sidelining welfare programs such as Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, claiming that "not a single promise given has been implemented." He accused the Congress government of cheating everyone by coming to power with false promises.

KTR warned that if voters again trust Congress, the party would continue to betray public trust. "If people again believe the Congress party's words and vote for it in the municipal elections, Congress will surely cheat the people," he added.

'Focus on Governance, Not Criticising KCR'

KTR also targeted CM Revanth Reddy for criticising former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), saying, "If capable, the Chief Minister should focus on implementing promises rather than targeting KCR." He alleged that the Congress government has done nothing good in the past two years and spread lies on every issue.

KTR Urges Voters to Hold Congress Accountable in Polls

KTR urged voters to consider the implications of Congress's statements regarding district headquarters and urged them to question the party's accountability in the municipal polls.

KTR said that this municipal election contest is between a party that delivered numerous welfare and development programs to the people over the past 10 years, and a Congress party that has "scrapped welfare schemes within just two years." Stressing the importance of these local elections, KTR said that only a return of KCR as Chief Minister would ensure the revival of development and welfare initiatives.

"If KCR is made Chief Minister once again, will proper development and welfare programs be restarted, and appealed to begin that process through these municipal elections?" He said that if the Congress party is not questioned or held accountable in these municipal elections for betraying its promises, then people will not have the authority or opportunity to question the government or Congress until the next Assembly elections, which are three years away. Telangana urban local body elections will be held on February 11, with counting scheduled for February 13. (ANI)