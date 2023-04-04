Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi: Woman DJ, who suffered miscarriage after being shot at over loud music, still critical

    Harish, who allegedly shot the woman, and his friend, Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

    Siraspur horror: Woman DJ, who suffered miscarriage after being shot at over loud music, still critical snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

    A 30-year-old woman who suffered a miscarriage after she was shot at by her neighbour when she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, continues to be critical, police said on Tuesday.

    The woman, who received a gunshot wound in her neck, is still on a ventilator with no improvement, they said.

    Harish, who allegedly shot the woman, and his friend, Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

    Also read: Newly wed man, his brother dies as home theatre, a wedding gift, explodes in Chhattisgarh

    The victim, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after the incident late Sunday night. She is yet to give her statement because of her condition.

    According to the witnesses, Sunday night, Harish was celebrating his son's birth with loud music. Ranju came out on her balcony and asked the man, who lives across the street, to stop the music.

    Harish, who apparently took offence at the objection, took a gun from his friend, Amit, and opened fire at Ranju, hitting her in the neck, they told police.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours AJR

    Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours

    Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again AJR

    'Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will not come to power in the state,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will not come to power in the state,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Train attack case: NIA conducts preliminary investigation to find possible terror angle anr

    Kerala Train Attack Case: NIA probes possible terror angle

    Massive avalanche hits Sikkim Nathu La pass rescue operations underway gcw

    Massive avalanche in Sikkim, several tourists feared trapped; rescue ops underway

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka named as injured Kane Williamson's replacement at Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka named as injured Kane Williamson's replacement at Gujarat Titans

    IPL 2023: KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer to travel abroad for back surgery; to also miss ICC World Test Championship Final-ayh

    IPL 2023: KKR's Shreyas Iyer to travel abroad for back surgery; to also miss ICC World Test Championship Final

    Infertility affects one in six people globally, reveals WHO report; check details

    Infertility affects one in six people globally, reveals WHO report; check details

    Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours AJR

    Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours

    Here is how Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez has been living life to the fullest (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been living life to the fullest (SEXY PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon