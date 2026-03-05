Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised the global order, saying world leaders now casually talk about killings and boast of destructive tech. He slammed the UN's inaction and questioned Israel's agenda being pushed through the US.

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised the current global order, alleging that world leaders now "casually" talk about the number of people killed in other countries and boast about the technology used to destroy infrastructure and carry out attacks on land and at sea.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Singhvi Questions 'Amazing International World Order'

In a post on X, Singhvi said leaders openly speak about annihilating other nations and even refer to assassination attempts. He questioned why there is little discussion about the legality or validity of such actions, adding that countries seem to focus only on "success rates" rather than accountability. https://x.com/DrAMSinghvi/status/2029358989327384764?s=20 "What an amazing international world order. Heads of state & official country spokespersons now (1) talk casually of how many they killed in another country (2) boast of what great technology they used to destroy anr country's infra &kill humans on land and at sea (3) how they will annihilate the other (4) how one wanted to assassinate anr but the latter got the former first!! And so on...(4) No one bothers about legality, validity or permissibility of his actions! (5) Brag only about success rate!," Singhvi wrote on 'X'.

On Foreign Influence and UN's Role

He also questioned whether any nuclear weapons or related evidence were ever found in Iran, drawing a comparison with earlier claims about Iraq. Singhvi alleged that Israel was pushing its agenda through the United States, putting the world at risk. He criticised the United Nations and its United Nations Security Council for what he described as silence and inaction. "No one asks if ever any nuclear weaponry or bomb even its trace was found in Iran (or Iraq earlier!). (7) No one realises that #Israel is able to get its sole, selfish, self centred agenda implemented thru #usa, putting whole world at serious risk. (8) No one asks for winding up of an impotent UN, esp its security council & its consistently eloquent silence with inaction and abdication," he said.

On Sovereignty and Unilateral Actions

The Congress leader further questioned how countries justify interfering in the internal matters of other sovereign nations, including attempts to change governments. He also asked why the United States Congress had not taken steps to check what he termed unilateral and aggressive actions by a US President. "(9) no one Qs how I can barge in on any neighbour's gatherings, meetings, congregations and internal deliberations & then brazenly boast about assassinating all present at collective sovereign decision making by that neighbouring independent country (10) all forget as to who gave countries A and B collectively the right to change the govt & regime of anr country C & install their own choices thereon (11) what happened to #USCongress initiating its own resolution or enactment against such rampant global rampaging by a unilateral & maverick #President!! Qs galore, answers nil," the 'X' post from Singhvi said. (ANI)