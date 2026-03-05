Indian passengers returning from the Middle East amid the US-Israel vs Iran conflict share their harrowing experiences. Stranded due to flight disruptions, travellers describe hearing missile attacks and feeling explosions from their hotels.

Several Indian passengers arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday amid the flight disruptions in the wake of the US-Israel vs Iran conflict from the past few days. Many passengers had to reroute through secondary airports like Fujairah and Dammam to secure their passage back to India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Travellers Share Ordeal

Travellers coming from various parts of the Middle East and Europe shared their experiences while speaking to ANI. Describing the situation, a passenger who arrived at IGI Airport from Fujairah said, "I went to Dubai for work; the situation is a bit tense. Yesterday, there was an attack on the US Consulate... We were scared... We came from Fujairah because flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were getting cancelled repeatedly... We are thankful to the airlines and the Indian government; they are helping us come back."

Another traveller, who arrived at IGI Airport from Dammam, said, "My flight was supposed to come from London, but I was stuck in Bahrain, so after being stuck in Bahrain for five days, I am coming from Dammam. Interceptions were going on... From the airport itself, you could see the attacks... Due to that, we were given a hotel by the airline and all of us passengers were staying there... Whenever there were interceptions or missile attacks, we could hear all that from our hotel."

Similarly, a passenger who arrived at IGI Airport said, "I am coming from Romania but have a stop at Bahrain. I was stuck there for three days... Whenever there was an explosion, we used to feel the vibration inside the hotels. There is a complete atmosphere of fear there."

Indian Missions Assist Stranded Passengers

Meanwhile, Indian diplomatic missions in the Gulf region have stepped up assistance to stranded passengers after widespread flight disruptions triggered by temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait, in a post on X, said it remains "fully engaged" in assisting Indian nationals affected by the disruption. "Embassy @indembkwt remains fully engaged in assisting Indian passengers stranded in Kuwait due to the temporary shutdown of airspace. Embassy officials are in regular contact with the stranded passengers, and are closely liaising with Kuwaiti authorities, managements of the respective hotels and airlines," the embassy said. (ANI)