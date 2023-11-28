Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to help evacuate trapped workers

    The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced that the rescue operations are close to a breakthrough. Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, an NDMA Member, revealed that 58 meters of drilling has been completed, with a remaining two meters to reach the trapped workers.

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to Uttarkashi to help evacuate trapped workers
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (November 28) took swift action in response to the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi. Banerjee revealed on social media that a team, led by Rajdeep Dutta from the Office of Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, has been dispatched to facilitate the safe return of the affected workers to West Bengal.

    The team comprises individuals like Shubhabrata Pramanick, Somnath Chakraborty, and Raju Kumar Sinha, who have been mobilized to assist workers Manir Talukdar, Sevik Pakhera, and Jaidev Pramanik trapped in the tunnel. Banerjee assured complete support for the trapped individuals.

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced that the rescue operations are close to a breakthrough. Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, an NDMA Member, revealed that 58 meters of drilling has been completed, with a remaining two meters to reach the trapped workers.

    Once the breakthrough occurs, Hasnain estimated a time frame of 3-4 hours to safely extract all the trapped workers, estimating about 3-5 minutes to evacuate each worker using a wheeled stretcher through the rescue pipe.

    Acknowledging the relentless efforts of the rat miners who managed to dig 10 meters in under 24 hours, Hasnain emphasized the stringent security and safety measures in place for both the trapped workers inside the Silkyara tunnel and those engaged in the ongoing rescue operations.

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: What is rat-hole mining, how is it different from vertical drilling?

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing

    20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai anr

    20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai

    NASA administrator in India; seeks plan to send India's first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    NASA Administrator in India; seeks plan to send India’s first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA AJR

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA (WATCH)

    SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations vkp

    SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing

    cricket Happy Birthday Taniya Bhatia: 10 facts about the Indian wicket-keeper osf

    Happy Birthday Taniya Bhatia: 10 facts about the Indian wicket-keeper

    Thailand allows Clubs, bars to stay open for longer hours, vows to attract tourists for Winter Tourism season avv

    Thailand allows Clubs, bars to stay open for longer hours, vows to attract tourists for Winter Tourism season

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film's first look shatters records with 12 million views in 24 hours SHG

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film's first look shatters records with 12 million views in 24 hours

    20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai anr

    20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon