    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA (WATCH)

    For the rescue operation, a Chinook helicopter stands prepared at Chinyalisaur airstrip. However, due to time constraints, the helicopter's last flight is scheduled for 4.30 pm. Given the delay, the workers are expected to be airlifted the following morning, ensuring safety amid challenging conditions.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    The much-awaited rescue operation of the 41 trapped workers in Uttarakhand's tunnel is on the verge of success, according to Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, a Member of the NDMA. According to reports, the officials are are within three to four hours of being brought out of the tunnel.

    Lieutenant General Hasnain emphasized the progress made, highlighting that manual efforts have successfully reached a depth of 58 meters. Despite continuous efforts throughout the night, the team is yet to reach the final breakthrough. "The 41 workers will exit the tunnel in 3-4 hours. It will take about three to five minutes to pull out each individual," he confirmed.

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: What is rat-hole mining, how is it different from vertical drilling?

    Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed optimism, attributing progress to collective efforts, stating, "With the blessing of Baba Baukh Nag Ji, prayers of crores of countrymen, and the tireless work of the rescue teams... Soon all the laborers will be taken out."

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR alleges Indira Gandhi's regime was plagued by 'encounters and killings'

    A senior official confirmed the completion of drilling, signaling a significant step toward the successful culmination of the rescue mission.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
