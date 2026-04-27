Shilpa Harijan, a woman from Darjeeling, was overjoyed after receiving a signed letter from PM Narendra Modi. She had gifted a hand-drawn sketch of him during his election rally in Siliguri, which was praised by the Prime Minister in his response.

Artist 'Proud and Happy' Over PM's Response

Shilpa Harijan, a Darjeeling-based woman, expressed happiness after receiving a signed letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a sketch she presented during a public programme in West Bengal's Siliguri area, held as part of the election campaign.

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Harijan, a resident of Pelkujote near Radha Gobindo Mandir in Kawakhali area of Darjeeling district, had attended the Prime Minister's rally at Kawakhali Ground in Siliguri on April 12 carrying a hand-drawn portrait of him.

Speaking to ANI, she said she received the signed appreciation letter at around 4 pm recently and felt proud and happy. "I live in Siliguri's Pelkujote. I attended the Prime Minister's rally on April 12th at Kawakhali Ground. I had sketched him and took it there. It was collected by the SPG Commandos and submitted. He probably liked it very much. He was happy and sent me a signed letter, which I received yesterday at 4 pm," she said.

She also expressed hope that his government would be formed in the state so that people could experience good governance. "I am very happy and feel proud. I hope that his government is formed here this time and we get a chance to live under good governance," she added.

PM Modi's Letter of Appreciation

In a letter dated April 24, addressed to Shilpa Harijan, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the artwork presented by her during a public event in West Bengal. "It was most heartening to receive a beautifully sketched portrait from you during a public function in West Bengal. I sincerely appreciate the effort and dedication reflected in your work," the Prime Minister wrote.

He further said that such gestures reflect a strong emotional connection with the people. "The affection and warmth of people like you have touched me deeply and continue to inspire my commitment to building a progressive New India and a hopeful future for our youth," he added.

Highlighting Bengal's cultural heritage, PM Modi said, "West Bengal's cultural heritage is a vibrant blend of intellect and imagination, with its traditions in literature, music, theatre, and visual arts shaping modern Indian thought," the letter stated.

Praising the young girl's artistic ability, the Prime Minister said her work reflects promise and talent."Your confident expression and attention to detail reflect great artistic potential. It is inspiring to see such creativity in our youth," he wrote.

Concluding the letter, PM Modi extended his best wishes for her future."All the best for your future. Yours, Narendra Modi," the letter added.

A Promise Kept at Siliguri Rally

Earlier, during his public rally in Siliguri on April 12, the Prime Minister noticed several supporters holding up hand-drawn portraits of him. Breaking from his speech momentarily, he accepted the artworks and made a specific request: "Write your addresses on the back."

Two weeks later, the Prime Minister kept his word, sending official letters of appreciation to the artists' doorsteps. (ANI)