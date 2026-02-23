Siliguri's hotel association (GSHWA) has lifted its ban on accommodating Bangladeshi tourists, citing improved diplomatic relations after a new government formed in Bangladesh. The ban was initially due to disrespect shown to the Indian flag.

The Greater Siliguri Hoteliers Welfare Association (GSHWA) in West Bengal on Monday withdrew its earlier decision to ban accommodation for Bangladeshi nationals in hotels across the city, given the recent diplomatic shifts with the neighbouring country. The restrictions were first imposed on December 9, 2024, amid regional tensions. However, the association has now revoked the ban, allowing Bangladeshi guests to stay in hotels once again.

Diplomatic Shifts Prompt Reversal

"This decision comes in light of recent positive diplomatic shifts, following the formation of a democratically elected government in Bangladesh on February 17. Given the recent easing of cross-border travel restrictions by both governments, the association recognises the mutual intent of both nations to improve cross-border relations," a release issued by the GSHWA read.

Association Explains Rationale for Ban and Reversal

GSHWA Joint Secretary Ujjal Ghosh said that the ban was imposed due to incidents where disrespect was shown for the Indian flag and provocative statements made by a few leaders in Bangladesh. "As you are aware, we had barred, or we had banned Bangladeshi tourists coming to Siliguri, because none of the hotels was going to provide rooms to the Bangladeshi tourists, due to the way the Indian flag was disrespected and the provocative statements made by a few leaders in Bangladesh about creating disturbances in the Siliguri corridor and the North East. In that regard, we had stopped giving rooms to the Bangladeshi tourists coming through Siliguri," he told ANI.

Ghosh, however, said that the ban on accommodation for Bangladeshi nationals has been lifted as normalcy between the two nations was being restored. "Now, since a democratically elected government has come into power and on February 17, a swearing-in ceremony was done where our speaker Om Birla was present, and after that, we noticed that the normalcy between both the nations is restoring and visa relaxations are again put into place," he added.

Conditional Lifting and Future Stance

Around 250 hotels are directly involved with the association and will follow the decision.

"While we are lifting the ban, the association firmly reiterates that the nation always comes first. Should there be any future instances of disrespect or any provocative statements towards our country, we will not hesitate to take such strict actions again. We always emphasise safety as our top priority. All member hoteliers have been strictly instructed to continue adhering to all legal and security protocols," the GSHWA said. (ANI)