Following the death of veteran politician Mukul Roy in Kolkata, his son Subhranshu Roy claimed that no one from the BJP had contacted him. Condolences poured in from TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi, and several BJP leaders.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subhranshu Roy, son of veteran politician Mukul Roy, on Monday said that "no one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contacted" him following the passing of his father at a private hospital in Kolkata. He added that the body of the former Railway Minister will be brought to the assembly at around 12 pm.

Speaking to reporters, Mukul Roy's son Subhranshu Roy said, "We will take the body of Mukul Roy to the assembly at around 12 PM. Top TMC leaders communicated daily and kept a track of his health. No one from the BJP contacted me. Only Saumitra Khan came to see him once."

He also urged people to maintain order at the hospital premises. "I will make a request to everyone now that my father has passed away. But many patients will enter here now," he added.

Veteran Politician Mukul Roy Passes Away

Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy passed away today (February 23) at Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Roy suffered a cardiac arrest at 1.30 am, his son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed. Roy had a long political career and was among the founding members of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 before returning to the TMC in June 2021 in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Leaders Across Party Lines Condole Demise

Expressing grief over his demise, Mamata Banerjee described Roy as a long-time colleague and "comrade-in-arms" in many political struggles.

In a post on X, she said she was deeply shocked and heartbroken by the news of his passing. "I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the passing of veteran politician and former Union Minister Mukul Roy, highlighting his extensive experience and dedication to social service.

In a post on X, PM Modi described Roy as an experienced political figure whose efforts to serve society will remain memorable."Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri Mukul Roy ji. His vast political experience and dedicated efforts in social service will remain memorable. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

BJP Leaders Pay Tribute

Following his passing, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh paid tribute to Roy, remembering him as an experienced politician who was held in high regard during his time with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "He was an experienced politician. He became a Union Minister too. When he came to the BJP, he was given a lot of respect. From 2019-2021, he was with us. Later, he left the BJP and went to the TMC. For the last 2-3 years, he has been ill and could not actively participate in politics. I pray that his soul rests in peace," he told ANI.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also made an X post regarding the late TMC leader, expressing grief over the news of his passing and sending condolences to his family."Deeply disheartened to learn about the sad demise of Senior Politician, Shri Mukul Roy. My sincere condolences to his family. Praying that his soul attains eternal peace. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

A Career Marked by Political Shifts

Roy, who served as a former Rajya Sabha MP and Railway Minister, was among the founding members of Trinamool Congress. He later switched sides from TMC to BJP in 2017 and contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Krishnangar Uttar constituency, defeating TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee. However, following West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's return to power in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, he later rejoined TMC along with his son Shubranshu Roy.