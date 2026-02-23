Himachal Pradesh launches the Rs 207.11 crore Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) to provide enhanced nutrition to nearly 3 lakh children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, aiming to combat inter-generational malnutrition.

To strengthen maternal and child health and combat malnutrition, the Himachal Pradesh State Government has decided to launch the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) with an outlay of Rs 207.11 crore. The scheme seeks to provide high-quality protein, essential calories and vital micronutrients to children below six years of age, as well as to pregnant women and lactating mothers, aiming to benefit 2,99,488 eligible beneficiaries across the State.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scheme's Core Objectives

As per an official release, "The scheme aims to improve the nutritional status of children aged six months to six years, pregnant women and lactating mothers by ensuring enhanced supplementary nutrition with adequate calories, protein and essential micronutrients. The initiative will focus on addressing inter-generational malnutrition, particularly during the critical first 1,000 days of life, through coordinated nutrition, health and care interventions. It also seeks to reduce child mortality and morbidity while improving overall nutritional outcomes."

Implementation and Key Provisions

Under the scheme, early identification, continuous monitoring and effective management of high-risk groups, including Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) and Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM) children, as well as low birth weight infants, will be ensured through strengthened referral and follow-up mechanisms.

As per the offical release,capacity-building initiatives will be undertaken for frontline workers to enhance their ability to tackle prevalent health challenges such as anaemia, diarrhea and pneumonia.

The scheme provides for scientifically designed, nutrient-dense and fortified food premixes aligned with revised Government of India nutrition norms, including the provision of milk and eggs to enhance protein and micronutrient intake. Special nutrition and follow-up protocols for SAM, MAM and low birth weight children will be implemented by linking Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres with intensified Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) and Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC) visits.

Incentives will also be provided to ASHA and Anganwadi workers for additional HBNC visits. Monitoring mechanisms will be strengthened through the Poshan Tracker, Mother and Child Protection (MCP) cards and joint review systems at the State, district and block levels.

"In order to ensure effective delivery of integrated services related to nutrition, health, water and sanitation, and early childhood care and education, institutionalised inter-departmental convergence will be established involving the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Mission, Jal Shakti, Rural Development and School Education," the release said.

Chief Minister on Tackling Malnutrition

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that malnutrition remains a significant public health concern in the State and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to eliminating it from society.

"Ensuring access to nutritious food for vulnerable groups would significantly reduce the social and economic burden of malnutrition and contribute to building a healthier and more prosperous society," the CM said in the official statement. (ANI)