A Durga Puja pandal in Siliguri by Rabindra Sangha, themed 'Aami' (Me), portrays the mental state of a child whose parents are divorcing. It aims to highlight the impact of parental separation and urge couples to stay together for their child.

Rabindra Sangha in Siliguri has chosen ‘Aami’ (Me or I) as the theme for its Durga Puja pandal this year, highlighting the impact of parental separation on children and depicting the mental state of a child whose parents are about to get divorced.

Rabindra Sangha spokesperson Udayan Dasgupta said the pandal would portray the child’s experiences as discord grows between his parents, whom he trusts the most.

Visuals Depicting a Child's Trauma

Speaking to ANI, Dasgupta said, “Outside the pandal, there will be a child with a replica of the world behind him. We will portray the world as a burning sphere. You see, the people he trusted the most, his mother and father, are separating. So, the very place where he placed his trust has effectively burned down; that is what we will show.”

Inside, visitors will see the child’s journey from birth, his life with his parents and the growing conflict between them. The pandal will also feature a courtroom scene in which Goddess Durga sits in judgment while the child stands in the witness box, questioning his mother about his future. “You caused them to separate; what will happen to me now? What will become of me?” the child will ask in the depiction.

A Plea for Compromise

Through the theme, the organisers aim to urge couples to consider staying together for the sake of their children, even if it means setting aside their egos, Dasgupta said. “We want to convey a message through our pandal: we urge people to try even if it means compromising their ego a little, to see if they can stay together for the sake of their child,” he said.

A Tradition of Social Messaging

He said the idea emerged from the organisers’ concern over rising divorce rates and the consequences of marital discord for children.

Rabindra Sangha has been conveying social messages through its Durga Puja pandals every year. Previous themes have addressed issues such as child labour, Lord Shiva and the plight of people living in old-age homes. “We strive every year to convey some kind of social message. We have previously addressed issues like child labour, themes centred around Lord Shiva, and the plight of old-age homes. It is our duty to spread the message; whether people heed it or not is up to them. We do this every year. Our aim is to do some good for society through our pandal, if possible.” (ANI)