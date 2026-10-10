A woman named Bina Devi was killed in a leopard attack near Khandah village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal. The incident happened early Friday morning while she was cutting grass. A team has been deployed to capture the leopard.

A woman was killed in a leopard attack near Khandah village on the Srinagar-Pauri road in Uttarakhand.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mahatim Yadav, the incident took place between 5 am and 6 am on Friday. The victim, identified as Bina Devi, was cutting grass in a field near the village along with other women when the leopard attacked her.

After receiving information about the incident, forest department officials, including the local forester and forest guard, rushed to the spot.

Official Confirms Attack, Deploys Team

Speaking to ANI, DFO Yadav said, "A report was received that a woman named Bina Devi was killed by a leopard between 5:00 AM and 6:00 AM. Upon receiving the information, our team—including the local forester and forest guard—immediately rushed to the site; I also arrived shortly thereafter with the full team. An examination of the deceased's body confirmed that she had been killed by a leopard."

He added that senior officials had been informed about the incident. A team has also been deployed to capture the leopard, with the safety of villagers being the top priority. "The victim had been cutting grass in fields near the village, accompanied by other women. Higher-ranking officials have been apprised of the situation, and a team has been deployed to capture the leopard, prioritising the safety of the villagers," he further said.