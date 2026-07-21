Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured full support for rescue operations after a suspected methane gas explosion at the Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim killed 10 people, with several others still trapped inside a tunnel.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured full support for the ongoing rescue operations after a suspected methane gas explosion inside the under-construction Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Khattar said the Centre was closely monitoring the situation and that every possible assistance was being extended to the rescue operation.

In a post on X, Khattar said, "My heart is deeply pained by the tragic incident at the under-construction Teesta-VI hydroelectric project in Namchi, South Sikkim. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. Rescue and relief operations are underway at war footing to safely evacuate the people trapped in the tunnel, and all possible assistance is being provided by the local administration and the state government. I pray for the safe rescue of everyone and beseech God to grant strength to the bereaved families during this difficult time."

NHPC Confirms 10 Deaths, Details Incident

According to NHPC, the incident occurred on July 20 inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) at Samardung after a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped inside rock formations triggered an explosion, generating dense fumes and toxic gases.

The company said emergency response protocols were activated immediately, with rescue efforts being carried out in coordination with the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local authorities and a specialised rescue team from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

NHPC's top management has also reached the site to supervise operations.

NHPC stated that 25 personnel were trapped inside the tunnel, of whom 10 have been confirmed dead so far. It added that a detailed investigation would be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting rescue agencies and the affected families.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences over the loss of lives, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Challenging Conditions

Rescue operations continue amid challenging conditions, with heavy rainfall, waterlogging inside the tunnel and concerns over possible gas accumulation complicating efforts.

Authorities said specialised chemical and gas experts are being deployed to assess the site while the priority remains the safe evacuation of those still trapped.