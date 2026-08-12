Uttarkashi district admin steps up relief after land subsidence in Sauli village. Officials are assessing the area and preparing to temporarily relocate families from vulnerable locations after an inspection by the District Magistrate.

The Uttarkashi district administration has stepped up relief and safety measures after land subsidence was reported in Sauli village of Naugaon under Barkot tehsil, with officials assessing the area and preparing to temporarily relocate families living in vulnerable locations.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya conducted an on-site inspection of the affected area late Tuesday evening to assess the situation and review the risks posed to residents.

Immediate Action Plan and Safety Measures

Following the inspection, officials were directed to give top priority to the safety of families living in and around the affected residential area. The administration has assessed the residential area as highly vulnerable in view of the land subsidence. The District Magistrate directed concerned departments to prepare and implement an immediate action plan to protect the affected population and prevent any further risk to residents.

Temporary Relocation Arrangements

As part of the immediate response, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Barkot, and other concerned officials have been instructed to make arrangements for the temporary relocation of families from the Naugaon-Sauli area wherever necessary. Officials have been asked to identify safe locations, including suitable government buildings and secure rented accommodation, to house families who may need to move out of the vulnerable area.

Relief and Essential Supplies

The administration is also making arrangements to ensure that relocation does not leave affected families without basic necessities. The Supply Department has been directed to ensure the availability of food and other essential items for families accommodated in government buildings. Officials have also been instructed to start operating a community kitchen wherever required so that affected residents have access to cooked food during the period of temporary relocation.

As an immediate relief measure, the administration has further ordered officials to provide dry ration kits to every affected family without delay. The move is aimed at ensuring that residents receive essential food supplies while other arrangements are being put in place.

Continuous Monitoring and Emergency Response

The District Magistrate has also directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of the affected area. The administration will keep a close watch on the situation to identify any further signs of land movement or other developments that could pose a threat to residents. Officials have been instructed to immediately inform the District Disaster Control Room about any emergency or untoward incident in the area so that necessary response measures can be taken without delay.

The administration's focus is currently on reducing the risk to residents, ensuring safe accommodation for vulnerable families and maintaining essential supplies while the situation in Sauli village continues to be monitored. The incident has prompted the district administration to adopt a precautionary approach, with temporary relocation being considered wherever the safety of residents is at risk.

Further action will be taken based on the assessment of ground conditions and developments in the affected area. (ANI)