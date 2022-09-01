Unwarranted... irresponsible... China hits back at Germany over Arunachal jibe

The Chinese Embassy in India, in a statement, said that it 'felt regretful about the comments by a German diplomat in India on August 30. The boundary question between China and India is a historical burden left by colonists. The irresponsible remarks went too far.'

The remarks of the German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, denouncing Chinese infringement on India's northern border, have not gone down well with Beijing as it hit back at Berlin and termed the statements as unwarranted and irresponsible. China further said that the boundary issue would be handled through bilateral means with India. The Chinese foreign ministry also urged the 'third party' not to intervene or pick sides on the issue.

On Tuesday, the German envoy to India termed China's claim of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory as 'outrageous', and said that the transgressions along the Line of Actual Control are a violation of the international order. Ackermann, who was holding his first press conference after his appointment in Delhi, said: "China's claim that Arunachal Pradesh is its integral part is 'outrageous'. So, I think that the infringement at the border is extremely difficult, and it should not be accepted."

It further stated: 'The boundary question should be handled by China and India bilaterally. This is the consensus of the two sides. There's no space for any third party to intervene or make unwarranted comments, or pick sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two Asian giants have been locked into a border standoff for over two years at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh. Several attempts were made to disengage and de-escalate from the friction points. However, the two sides have disengaged from various points, including Pangong Tso, Patrolling Point (PP) 17 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area and Galwan Valley. More than 50,000 soldiers and heavy equipment continue to be deployed on both sides, close to the Line of Actual Control.

