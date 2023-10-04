Sikkim flash floods: Three dead, seven rescued in Singtam after cloudburst

It is reportedly said that the flash floods have left at least 30 people missing, including 23 army personnel. This tragic incident was triggered by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, resulting in a rapid surge in water levels in the Teesta River.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Wednesday (October 4) provided updates on the flash floods that occurred in Sikkim following a cloudburst, revealing that three bodies have been recovered from the Teesta Barrage, although their identities are yet to be confirmed.

Addressing the media about the ongoing rescue efforts, Dwivedi said, "We have started the evacuation of people. Hopefully, there will be no loss of lives....We had safely rescued a family from Kalimpong (that had three members), but they left our camp and got stuck. We have sent a unit of the Army, and it is trying to locate them."

Sikkim floods: 30 missing, six bridges swept away in glacial lake outburst

Alongside the flash floods, the deluge also washed away at least six bridges between Chungthang and Rangpo, severely affecting the National High 10, a crucial lifeline for Sikkim.

Earlier, Prabhakar Rai, the director of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the exact number of missing individuals as authorities continue to gather information.

'Deeply concerned': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sikkim floods, promises assistance

The affected areas encompass the districts of Mangan (north Sikkim), Pakyong, and Gangtok (east Sikkim), with Mangan being the hardest hit by the calamity.