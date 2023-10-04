Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sikkim floods: 30 missing, six bridges swept away in glacial lake outburst

    While flash floods are often associated with cloudbursts, the India Meteorological Department said that the recent floods in north Sikkim were not caused by such an event. Instead, the region received a maximum of 39 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, far less than the 100 mm required for a cloudburst.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    In the recent glacial lake outburst in north Sikkim, at least 30 people missing, including 23 army personnel. The incident was triggered by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, causing a surge in water levels in the Teesta River. In addition to the flash floods, at least six bridges were washed away between Chungthang and Rangpo, impacting the National High 10, a critical lifeline for Sikkim.

    Speaking to reporters, Prabhakar Rai, the director of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, noted that the exact number of missing individuals was still uncertain as authorities worked to gather details. The affected areas include the districts of Mangan (north Sikkim), Pakyong, and Gangtok (east Sikkim), with Mangan being the hardest hit.

    Flash floods in Sikkim wash away roads, bridges; 23 Army personnel missing | WATCH

    Additionally, a flood alert was issued for some districts in north Bengal and Bangladesh as the water level in the River Teesta was expected to exceed the danger mark.

    Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in West Bengal, driven by a low-pressure system over Jharkhand and an associated cyclonic circulation, has led to a flood-like situation in seven districts of the state, including Birbhum, Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Hooghly, and Howrah.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
