    'Deeply concerned': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sikkim floods, promises assistance

    In response to the distressing news, CM Banerjee assured all possible help on behalf of her government and urged everyone in North Bengal to remain vigilant during the current season to prevent disasters.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (October 4) expressed deep concern over the reports of 23 soldiers missing after a flash flood in Sikkim. The incident was triggered by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, leading to a flash flood in the Teesta River. The situation worsened due to the release of water from a dam, resulting in the washout of 23 Army personnel.

    Sikkim floods: 30 missing, six bridges swept away in glacial lake outburst

    "Deeply concerned on getting the news of 23 soldiers missing after a flash flood in Sikkim which followed a cloudburst in the region. While expressing solidarity and promise of assistance from our government side if sought on this matter, I also urge all concerned in North Bengal to maintain maximal vigil in the current season to prevent disasters. Have already asked my Chief Secretary to coordinate disaster management preparedness measures ASAP," CM Banerjee posted on X.

    She emphasized the importance of disaster management preparedness and swiftly coordinated efforts through her Chief Secretary to ensure safety measures.

    Furthermore, Banerjee revealed that her administration had taken proactive steps to evacuate people to safer locations in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri districts of West Bengal following heavy rainfall over the past few days.

    Flash floods in Sikkim wash away roads, bridges; 23 Army personnel missing | WATCH

    "All steps have been taken to evacuate people in the districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri to safer places. Senior ministers of the state and senior IAS officers have been rushed to North Bengal to oversee rescue and relief operations. Close vigil is being kept to ensure no loss of life in this grave calamity," the chief minister added.

    Senior ministers and IAS officers were dispatched to North Bengal to oversee the rescue and relief operations, underscoring the government's commitment to minimizing loss of life during this challenging calamity.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
