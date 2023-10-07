Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sikkim flash floods: 53 killed as 27 bodies recovered from Teesta river

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    The serene state of Sikkim in the northeastern region of India has been struck by a catastrophic natural disaster. Flash floods and cloudbursts have exacted a heavy toll, claiming the lives of at least 53 people, including seven soldiers, with the grim discovery of 27 more bodies along the Teesta riverbed in neighboring West Bengal over the past three days.

    As the nation grapples with this tragedy, more than 140 individuals remain unaccounted for, while thousands find themselves displaced by the sheer force of this calamity. The Sikkim government has reported extensive damage to 1,173 houses, even as their valiant efforts have led to the successful rescue of 2,413 people.

    However, the floodwaters have wreaked havoc on communication routes, submerging or washing out all bridges downstream to the Teesta-V hydropower station. This disruption has severely hampered access to North Sikkim, leaving the region cut off from the rest of the state.

    In the face of adversity, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has taken charge, leading high-level discussions to formulate comprehensive rescue, relief, and restoration strategies. The immediate focus lies on reestablishing road connectivity to Chungthang, with plans to construct the road from Naga to Toong as soon as suitable land becomes available.

    To support the affected families, the government has announced compensation of ₹4 lakh each ($4,812 each) for the deceased. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall in most areas of Mangan district over the next five days, posing additional challenges to the evacuation of over 3,000 stranded tourists.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has encountered difficulties in conducting rescue operations due to adverse weather conditions, including low cloud cover and visibility in the Lachen and Lachung valleys. Aerial rescue operations are expected to resume once the weather clears.

    The flash floods and cloudbursts have left a trail of widespread destruction in Sikkim, affecting more than 25,000 people, damaging nearly 1,200 homes, and decimating 13 vital bridges. While rescue efforts have valiantly saved 2,413 individuals, 6,875 people remain displaced and are taking refuge in 22 relief camps across the state, which is now largely isolated from the rest of the country.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 9:50 AM IST
