BJP Sikkim State President DR Thapa met with National Working President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi to discuss organisational strategies for the state. Nabin is also poised to become the new BJP National President by January 20.

In a significant organisational engagement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim State president DR Thapa called on National Working President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters in the national capital today. General Secretary Arjun Rai, Treasurer Kailash Agarwal, and District President Pempo Dorjee Lepcha were also present on the occassion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The delegation began the meeting by extending heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Nitin Nabin on his recent appointment as National Working President, on behalf of the entire BJP Sikkim family. They commended his dynamic leadership and rich organisational experience, particularly noting his prior role as the state election in-charge for Sikkim.

During the constructive discussions, the delegation deliberated on key organisational matters, including strategies and challenges to strengthen the organisational presence in Sikkim. They also reviewed the current functioning of the BJP in the state, emphasising the need for enhanced coordination, support and guidance in further strengthening the organisational base. The BJP team also extended a warm invitation to Nitin Nabin to visit Sikkim at the earliest convenience, aimed at further organisational strengthening and energising party workers ahead of future initiatives.

This meeting underscores the BJP's commitment to inclusive growth and robust organisational growth in the state, aligning with the vision of a stronger, more vibrant party structure under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP National President Election

State BJP Presidents from across the country are likely to be summoned to Delhi after January 15 for the election of the party's National President. According to sources, the election process for the BJP's National President is expected to be completed between January 18 and January 20. The appointment of Nitin Nabin as the new BJP national president is likely to be announced by January 20.

Nomination and Election Process

The organisational election process has been completed in more than half of the BJP-ruled states, with 29 out of 37 states finalising their internal elections. State Presidents from these states will submit one set of nomination papers supporting Nitin Nabin's candidature for the post of national president. Another set of nomination papers will be filed by members of the BJP's National Council.

The nomination papers backing Nitin Nabin will also carry the signatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources added. Since Nitin Nabin is the only candidate expected to file nomination papers, his election as national president will be officially announced soon after the scrutiny of nominations by BJP Chief Election Officer K Laxman. All Chief Ministers and State Presidents of BJP-ruled states have been instructed to remain present in Delhi on the occasion.

Presidential Term and Leadership Focus

Sources also noted that Nitin Nabin's term as National President will be from January 2026 to January 2029. With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2029, his term is likely to be extended beyond that year.

The BJP's appointment of Nitin Nabin, 45, as National President reflects the party's focus on projecting young leadership. (ANI)