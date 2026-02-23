Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara praised CM Siddaramaiah's commitment to social justice, issued warnings for peaceful festival celebrations, and discussed a potential mobile ban in schools and a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's entire career has been built on the core principle of social justice and the minister has been doing politics on that ideology.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "The foundation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's politics is social justice. He has been doing politics on that ideology. There is nothing new in this."

Speaking to reporters in the city, G Parameshwara said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is committed to social justice. He has been in favour of social justice since the beginning. Social justice is the foundation of his politics."

Strict Instructions for Peaceful Festivals

G Parameshwara further said, "No one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands during the celebration of Ramzan and Holi. The festival should be celebrated happily. There is no possibility of conducting it in any other way. It will not be allowed, and strict instructions have been given to the officials in this regard."

Mobile Phone Ban in Schools Under Consideration

Talking about the mobile ban issue, he said, "There is a thought about banning mobile phones in schools and colleges. Giving mobile phones to children under the age of 16 has a different effect on education. Many countries have conducted studies and banned mobile phones. The Chief Minister has also thought about this."

He further said, " We will study the pros and cons of this and make a decision.

Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

The internal security department in the state has been alerted in the wake of the arrest of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were conspiring to commit a crime. For the past month, operations have been underway in every district to find illegal Bangladeshi immigrants."

"The opposition had also said that they work in coffee plantations and buildings. Considering this seriously, we have instructed all the district superintendents of police. Action should be taken at every police station level," the Home Minister added.

Parameshwara on 'Dalit CM' Issue

Responding to a question from the media regarding the Dalit CM shout issue, he said, "That all this is the work of the opposition parties. The opposition parties are just making allegations to cover up their issues. Isn't the Chief Minister governing? He has been discussing the budget with ministers and officials of various departments for the past twelve days."

He claimed that the "opposition parties are just bringing up the issue of the Chief Minister shouting issue."

He also asked, "Shouldn't the Dalit CM be made by the Congress party? Who else will do it? (ANI)