NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar's health is stable and he is recovering well, says Dr Purvez Grant of Ruby Hall Clinic. The 85-year-old leader, admitted for dehydration, has no complications and will be discharged within 48 hours, the doctor confirmed.

Pawar's Condition 'Absolutely Stable'

The health condition of Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar is stable and he is recovering well, according to Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media today, Dr Grant said that Pawar is "doing very well" and is expected to be discharged within the next 48 hours. He confirmed that there are no complications, all medical reports are normal, and there is "nothing to worry" about his condition.

"Mr Pawar is doing very well. His condition is absolutely stable. In the next 48 hours he will be going home...There is no complication and he is progressing extremely well...All the reports are very good. All the reports have come normal. Pawar Sahib will go home the day after tomorrow. Everything is stable. Nothing to worry...," Dr Grant said.

Recent Hospitalizations

Sharad Pawar, 85, was admitted to a private hospital after experiencing mild dehydration.

Sharad Pawar was admitted to the same Pune hospital on February 9 and discharged on February 14, following treatment for chest congestion and breathing difficulties.

The hospital had, in a statement, said that the medical team had advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements. (ANI)