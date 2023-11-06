Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi: Demands evidence for accusations against Karnataka govt

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making politically motivated and speculative comments about the Congress government in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah challenged Modi's credibility as an opposition leader due to his electoral track record and questioned allegations of corruption. He also expressed disappointment with the central government's support for Karnataka's financial struggles. 

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    In a recent statement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his outrage at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about the Congress government in Karnataka. Modi had pointed out that the Congress government had ruined the state during his visit. Siddaramaiah argued that Modi's remarks were politically motivated, speculative, and aimed at targeting Karnataka during the Madhya Pradesh elections.

    Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah stated, "Modi made a political speech, making unfounded accusations. He has visited the state 48 times and lost in every place he went, be it road shows or public meetings. This makes it hard to consider him a credible leader of the opposition party. If opposition leaders were chosen solely based on electoral success, the BJP would be in trouble."

    Siddaramaiah also addressed allegations towards Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar regarding corruption, saying, "Who claimed that 40 per cent of the government is involved in corruption? The government in power at that time was led by Narendra Modi's party. Did they ever accuse us of such corruption? We will investigate these claims. As the leader of the country, one should refrain from spreading falsehoods and baseless statements."

    He further criticized Modi for his handling of Karnataka's financial situation, stating, "Today, our state is struggling financially, and we feel that the central government is not providing the support we need. It's disappointing that even drought relief has not been forthcoming.

    Siddaramaiah called on the Prime Minister to provide evidence to substantiate his claims, using government agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

