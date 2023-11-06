Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi joins Karnataka BJP leaders in criticizing Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM; check details

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Congress government in Karnataka, which has been in power for six months, during a recent election campaign in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of not knowing how long he will remain in power, asserting that the state's development has stagnated under Congress rule. Modi also alleged an ongoing rivalry between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to exploit the state's resources.
     

    PM Modi joins Karnataka BJP leaders in criticizing Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM; check details
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    The Prime Minister did not hold back, pointing out that this alleged culture of corruption and infighting is not unique to Karnataka. He cited the example of Rajasthan, where despite having a majority, two groups within the Congress have been embroiled in constant internal disputes for over four years. Modi criticized the party for fostering a climate of corruption, mafia rule, and lawlessness, mentioning a gruesome incident in Rajasthan as evidence of the party's failings.

    In a broader context, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Congress party's tendency to disrupt state governance, engage in corruption, and neglect the needs of the people. He urged citizens to be vigilant about forces that divide society, suggesting that such issues should be taken as a warning for Madhya Pradesh and other states.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Bengaluru Police apprehend accused in govt officer Pratima murder case vkp

    Karnataka: Bengaluru Police apprehend accused in govt officer Pratima murder case

    Karnataka home minister assures uninterrupted implementation of guarantee schemes amid financial challenges

    Karnataka home minister assures uninterrupted implementation of guarantee schemes amid financial challenges

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details

    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations vkp

    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered

    Recent Stories

    Delhi natural air purifiers 5 best indoor plants for cleaner living gcw eai

    Delhi's natural air purifiers: 5 best indoor plants for cleaner living

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find out which constituencies vote in each phase AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find out which constituencies vote in each phase

    Kerala Jail Violence: Who triggered clashes in high-security Viyyur Central Prison? anr

    Kerala Jail Violence: Who triggered clashes in high-security Viyyur Central Prison?

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date RKK

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date

    Ranatunga appointed as interim chairman after SL sacks entire board following ODI World Cup 2023 debacle snt

    Ranatunga appointed as interim chairman after SL sacks entire board following ODI World Cup 2023 debacle

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon