Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah alleges the Centre 'killed Mahatma Gandhi for the second time' by repealing MGNREGA with the new VB--G RAM G Act. He slammed the move as 'dictatorial' and a violation of the constitution and federal structure.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on the Union government for introducing the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act, alleging that by repealing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Centre has "killed Mahatma Gandhi for the second time."

"Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Godse the first time. This government is killing him for the second time. They should not have this much vengeance," Siddaramaiah said while addressing an event in Bengaluru on Saturday.

'Dictatorial' Move to Replace MGNREGA

Chief Minister said that MGNREGA, introduced during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was rooted in the directive principles of the Constitution and aimed at securing the right to work, education and dignity for the poor, small farmers and rural labourers.

"Twenty years ago, when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, he introduced directive principle rights, including the right to work, education, and others. These rights were aimed at benefiting the poor and small farmers, making them helpful for the common people. Now, the central government has introduced a new law, replacing it with the Viksit Bharat G Ram G scheme. The Modi government made this decision without consulting the states, showing a dictatorial approach," Siddaramaiah said.

He alleged that the new law was rushed through Parliament, being introduced on December 17 and passed the very next day, without adequate debate or federal consultation. According to him, the move weakens decentralised governance by stripping Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayats of their statutory powers and centralising authority in New Delhi.

Impact on Rural Workforce

Highlighting the social impact of MGNREGA, the Chief Minister said that around 12.17 crore labourers are enrolled under the scheme across the country, including 6.21 crore women, who constitute nearly 53.61 per cent of the workforce. He added that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes account for about 17 per cent and 11 per cent of MGNREGA workers, respectively.

Statistics in Karnataka

In Karnataka alone, Siddaramaiah said, there are 71.18 lakh active MGNREGA workers, of whom 36.75 lakh are women, forming over 51 per cent of the workforce. "This scheme allowed common people to live with dignity and strengthened the rural economy by combining agricultural work with employment guarantee programmes," he said.

Constitutional and Ideological Objections

The Chief Minister also objected to changes in wage-sharing patterns, claiming that while the Centre earlier bore 100 per cent of the wage cost, it now proposes to pay only 60 per cent, leaving states to fund the remaining 40 per cent. "Earlier, the central government would pay the wages entirely, 100% of them. Now, the Centre will pay 60% of the wages, and the state governments will have to pay the remaining 40%. According to Article 280(3), this is against the Constitution. The rights that Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayats had have been snatched away by the Centre. This is unconstitutional, and it is against the federal structure. Manusmriti says that women, Dalits, and Shudras should not have money in their hands and should not live with self-respect. The RSS draws inspiration from the Manusmriti. The RSS guides the BJP. This VB Ram G bill should be scrapped, and this MNREGA scheme needs to be restored", he alleged.

Siddaramaiah also accused the BJP and its ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of being hostile to the empowerment of women, Dalits and marginalised communities. "By dismantling MGNREGA, they are helping corporate interests and destroying rural livelihoods," he said.

Demand to Restore MGNREGA

Siddaramaiah said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to scrap the VB G Ram G Act and initiate constitutionally mandated consultations with state governments. He reiterated that the VB Ram G Bill should be withdrawn immediately and MGNREGA restored and strengthened to ensure the right to livelihood and a resilient rural economy. (ANI)

